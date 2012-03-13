PARIS, March 12 The chief executive of
French fragrance company Interparfums has told Reuters
talks are ongoing to create a new structure for British label
Burberry's fragrance and cosmetic line and should be
wrapped up within six weeks.
The likelihood is that the talks will end in success rather
than failure, Philippe Benacin said in an interview, adding he
did not expect Burberry to buy back its existing licensing
contract that is due to run until the end of 2017.
"Talks are ongoing to create a new structure that is
acceptable to both parties...We're hoping they will be completed
in four to six weeks," said Benacin. "I'm not expecting a
scenario in which Burberry simply buys back the licence."
Interparfums, which reported a 30 percent rise in revenue
for 2011, will likely raise its revenue target for 2012 after
saying sales would be more or less stable year-on-year, Benacin
said.
The company's operating profit last year rose 10 percent in
2011, to 46.3 million euros ($60.84 million), while its
operating margin fell to 11.6 percent, from 13.8 percent, hit by
heavy advertising spend. There should be a slight increase in
operating margin for 2012, Benacin said.