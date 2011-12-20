Dec 20 Fragrance maker Inter Parfums Inc said its Paris-based unit was in talks with Burberry Group over the status of its existing licensing agreement with the British luxury goods group.

Burberry, which accounts for more than half of Inter Parfum's revenue, has till July 31 to decide if it wants to buy out the unexpired part of the license or continue the existing contract which runs through December 31, 2017.

"It could be rather significant for IPAR, as Burberry currently represents just over half of its sales, or it could be a way for Burberry to extract better terms," Oppenheimer & Co analyst Joseph Altobello said in a client note.

Inter Parfums shares, which have fallen about 8 percent this year, were down 6 percent at $16.59 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

Citigroup analyst Wendy Nicholson said New York-based Inter Parfums has made progress in reducing its dependence on the Burberry license.

"In the event a buyout (of the license) does occur, IPAR could be presented with a significant lump sum of cash that can be reinvested in other areas of the business," Nicholson said.