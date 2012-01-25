* Q4 sales $189.1 mln vs est $145.1 mln
* Sees 2012 EPS $1.16 vs est $1.18
* Sees 2012 sales $625 mln vs est $629.2 mln
Jan 25 Inter Parfums Inc's
fourth-quarter sales trounced Wall Street expectations as the
sales of its Burberry brand of fragrance nearly doubled in
Europe.
Sales in the fourth quarter rose 68 percent to $189.1
million, well ahead of analysts' expectations of $145.1 million
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said Burberry fragrance sales rose 96 percent in
local currency terms in Europe.
Inter Parfums, which also sells brands such as Lanvin, Jimmy
Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels, also backed its 2012 outlook of
earning $1.16 a share on sales of $625 million.
Analysts expect the company to earn $1.18 a share on sales
of $629.2 million in 2012.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $16.74 on
Tuesday on Nasdaq.