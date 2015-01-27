BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
Jan 27 Interparfums SA :
* Reports FY revenue of 297 million euros ($333.83 million), up 19 percent
* Q4 revenue is 75 million euros, up 30 percent
* Sees FY 2015 revenue in range from 310 million euros to 320 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1CajsPD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: