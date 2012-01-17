Jan 17 Intrepid Potash Inc forecast a drop in fourth-quarter potash sales, hurt by decreased farmer demand for fertilizers.

The potash maker expects sales of 175,000 tons to 185,000 tons, lower than 216,000 tons it sold a year ago, and an average net realized sales price of about $490 to $500 per ton.

The average net realized sales price last year was $386 per ton.

The fertilizer maker said it expects to post production of 190,000 tons to 200,000 tons of potash during the fourth quarter.

In 2012 the company expects to invest about $225 million to $300 million related to its capital investment program, which is expected to be funded from existing cash, investments and operating cash flows.

Intrepid's shares closed at $24.97 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.