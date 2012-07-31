* Plans expansion of Polaris, Cold Lake systems

* Adds 820,000 bpd of inbound, outbound capacity

* Adds 840 kilometers of new pipe

* To serve projects operated by Cenovus, ConocoPhillips JV

* Shares edge lower

CALGARY, Alberta, July 31 Inter Pipeline Fund said on Tuesday it plans a C$2.1 billion expansion of its oil sands regional pipeline network to accommodate rising production from oil sands projects operated by Cenovus Energy Inc.

Inter Pipeline, which operates three regional pipeline systems serving oil sands projects, will expand its Cold Lake and Polaris pipelines in northern Alberta to add 820,000 barrels per day of new capacity, both to deliver diluent to the projects and to take bitumen to market.

Diluent is blended into the tar-like bitumen produced in the oil sands so it can flow in pipelines.

The agreement with Cenovus and its joint-venture partner, ConocoPhillips, comes as the competition heats up among pipeline companies to carry rising volumes from the oil sands.

Both Enbridge Inc and Pembina Pipeline Corp are expanding their regional networks in northern Alberta, while TransCanada Corp, the country's largest pipeline company, recently said it was mulling a move into the region.

"This is a competitive field, some people would even call it a crowded field," said Steven Paget, an analyst at FirstEnergy Capital Corp.

The agreement will see Inter Pipeline move rising production from the Foster Creek and deliver diluent to the Christina Lake oil sands projects by mid-2014, and build new lines to the planned Narrows Lake project that will be in service in mid-2016.

Inter Pipeline will add 840 kilometers (521 miles) of new pipeline and seven new pump stations as part of the expansion.

The company plans to finance the expansion using a combination of debt and equity. Cenovus and ConocoPhillips have agreed to provide C$225 million to pay for the project's up-front costs, such as land procurement and regulatory activities.

Also on Tuesday , Aecon Group Inc, a Canadian construction c ompany, said a j oint venture between one of its units and pipeline builder Robert B. Somerville Co was a warded a $600 million contract for the expansion of the Cold Lake and Polaris pipelines.

The joint venture will install 560 kilometers of pipeline between Edmonton and Fort McMurray, Alberta, and offer engineering support for the project.

Inter Pipeline units fell 6 Canadian cents to close at C$19.95 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.