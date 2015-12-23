SINGAPORE Dec 23 Singapore-listed Interplex
Holdings Ltd, a precision engineering company backed
by CVC Capital Partners and the private equity arm of Standard
Chartered, is set to unveil a takeover offer from a
regional investment fund as early as Wednesday, a person with
knowledge of the matter said.
The source declined to be identified because the matter
remained confidential. A company spokeswoman declined to
comment.
Interplex shares were halted earlier in the day. The company
has a market value of S$388 million ($276 million).
Reuters data shows that CVC Capital Partners-backed Metcomp
Group Holdings owns about 28 percent of Interplex, while
Standard Chartered Private Equity holds nearly 30 percent of the
company.
($1 = 1.4064 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Denny Thomas and Miral
Fahmy)