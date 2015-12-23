(Adds confirmation of deal, details of proposed offer)
By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE Dec 23 Baring Private Equity Asia is
looking to offer S$450 million ($320 million) to buy Interplex
Holdings, a Singapore-listed engineering company,
majority owned by CVC Capital Partners and the private equity
arm of Standard Chartered.
"The offer represents an opportunity for Baring to acquire
control in a precision engineering company with a strong track
record, global manufacturing footprint, and diversified customer
base," Baring said in a statement on Wednesday.
Baring Private Equity Asia is one of the largest independent
private equity firms in Asia, comprising funds with more than $9
billion in committed capital. The firm has over 30 portfolio
companies across Asia.
It said CVC, which owns about 28 percent of Interplex
through an investment holding firm, and Standard Chartered
Private Equity, which owns nearly 30 percent, had agreed to
accept its preconditional voluntary general offer. bit.ly/1OKKu1l
Interplex, which renamed itself this year from Amtek
Engineering Ltd after acquiring U.S.-based Interplex Group to
diversify into new markets, had no immediate comment on the
offer.
Trading in shares of Interplex was halted on Wednesday.
Reuters later reported that the company was set to announce a
takeover offer from a regional investment fund.
Baring said its proposed cash offer price of S$0.82 per
share for Interplex, reflects a premium of 15.5 percent over
Interplex's trading price of S$0.71 on Tuesday and represents
the winning bid in a competitive sale process. It said the offer
price exceeds the highest closing price of Interplex in the last
four years.
It set a deadline of the evening of June 30, 2016 to fulfill
or waive the pre-conditions for the offer.
Interplex has seen a change of ownership in recent years. In
December 2010, it relisted on the Singapore exchange via an IPO
that raised S$299 million, about three years after Standard
Chartered Private Equity and CVC Capital Partners acquired the
company and delisted it.
Profit at Interplex has been under pressure in recent years
due to flat revenue and rising staff costs. The firm's shares
have fallen by about one third over the past five years.
Interplex, which caters to a wide range of sectors including
the automotive, electronic casing, mass storage and consumer and
industrial electronics, counts Canon, Philips and Sony among its
global clients.
The offer from Baring is subject to various conditions
including required governmental and regulatory agency approvals
having been received and consent from bond holders of Interplex.
DBS Bank is the financial adviser to Baring on the offer,
while Rippledot Capital Advisers and Standard Chartered Bank are
acting as joint financial advisers to CVC and Standard Chartered
Private Equity.
($1 = 1.4076 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga, editing by David Evans)