Sept 11 A Dentsu Aegis executive said
on Thursday that the advertising company was not interested in
acquiring rival Interpublic Group of Cos, putting merger
speculation to rest for the moment.
U.S.-based IPG, long considered a takeover candidate, has
been under increased pressure since activist hedge fund Elliott
Management took a 6.7 percent stake in the company, a move that
could eventually result in a sale.
Dentsu is considered one of the potential suitors. But
Executive Vice President Tim Andree, a board member, said during
an investors conference that the Japanese company was not in
talks with IPG or Elliott.
"We have no interest in IPG," he said. "We will remain
acquisitive ... but scale in and of itself is not a strategy."
Dentsu is still working through its acquisition of British
marketing group Aegis. The $5 billion deal, which closed in
2013, is the largest transaction in Dentsu's history.
"Scale matters, but there is a limit to that," said Andree.
France's Publicis Groupe SA and U.S.-based Omnicom
Group Inc planned to merge to form what would have been
the world's largest ad agency, but the $35 billion deal
collapsed in May because of cultural differences.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)