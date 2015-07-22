(Adds details)

July 22 Advertising company Interpublic Group of Cos Inc's revenue trumped expectations for the seventh straight quarter as higher advertising spending by U.S. businesses made up for the strong dollar's impact on international revenue.

U.S. revenue increased about 8 percent while international revenue dropped about 7 percent in the second quarter ended June 30, said the company, whose clients include General Motors Co , Johnson & Johnson and L'Oreal.

Interpublic, whose agencies include Lowe and Partners, McCann and FCB got about 55.5 percent revenue from the United States in 2014.

The company's second-quarter revenue increased 1.3 percent to $1.88 billion.

Net income available to common stockholders rose to $121.2 million, or 29 cents per share, from $99.4 million, or 23 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.84 billion and earnings of 27 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Joyjeet Das)