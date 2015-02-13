(Updates share movement, analyst comment)
By Arathy S Nair and Lehar Maan
Feb 13 Advertising company Interpublic Group of
Cos Inc's fourth-quarter revenue topped analysts'
estimates, helped by higher ad spending by businesses in the
United States.
Interpublic's shares were up 2.3 percent in morning trading
as the company also said margins were set to improve further
this year after rising by about 25 percent in 2014.
The company settled a proxy fight earlier this month with
activist investor Elliott Management, which had been pushing for
a sale. Elliott, which holds a 6.9 percent stake in the company,
agreed to vote for the company's board nominees.
FBR Capital Markets analysts hailed the improvement in the
company's operating margins in 2014.
"It is worth noting that IPG delivered 121 (basis points) of
margin expansion in 2014, 21 bps ahead of the 100 bps hurdle it
had set for itself," FBR Capital Markets analysts wrote in a
note.
Interpublic, whose margins lag those of larger U.S. rival
Omnicom Group Inc, said operating margins rose to 10.5
percent in 2014.
The company said it excepts operating margin to expand 80-
100 basis points in 2015. It aims to reach operating margins
target of 13 percent.
"I think they were being a little bit conservative on their
margin outlook because of ... the potential impact of foreign
exchange," Wedbush Securities analysts James Dix said.
"Potentially, if clients get more comfortable with the
foreign exchange situation ... I think you can have some
acceleration in ad spending," Dix added.
The company also increased its share buyback program by $300
million and boosted quarterly dividend by 26 percent to 12 cents
per share.
Interpublic, whose clients include General Motors and
Microsoft, however, forecast organic growth of 3-4
percent for 2015, compared with 5.5 percent in 2014.
The company, whose international operations accounted for 48
percent of total revenue in the quarter ended Dec. 31, cited a
stronger dollar and uncertainty in some markets as reasons for
the slower growth.
Omnicom also warned earlier this week that a strong dollar
would hit revenue this year and issued a cautious forecast for
organic growth.
Interpublic said revenue rose 4 percent to $2.21 billion in
the fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Net income available to common stockholders
was 57 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 58
cents per share on revenue of $2.19 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
