April 24 Interpublic Group of Cos Inc's quarterly revenue inched up 2.4 percent, helped by higher ad spending by U.S. businesses.

Interpublic, whose agencies include Lowe and Partners, McCann and FCB, said first-quarter revenue rose to $1.68 billion from $1.64 billion, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's net loss available to common stockholders narrowed to $1.8 million, or breakeven per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $20.9 million, or 5 cents per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)