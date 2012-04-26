April 26 Advertising company Interpublic Group of Cos reported a narrower quarterly loss, helped by higher sales at its emerging markets business.

Net loss available to Interpublic common stockholders narrowed to $45.9 million, or 10 cents per share, from $48.1 million, or 10 cents per share, last year.

The second-biggest U.S. advertising and marketing group said its quarterly revenue rose 2.2 percent to $1.51 billion.