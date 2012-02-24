Feb 24 Interpublic Group of Companies
posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as
the second-biggest U.S. advertising and marketing group saw
returns from its digital investments and growth in emerging
markets.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to $259 million, or 50 cents
per share, from $195 million, or 36 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose to $2.07 billion from $2.01 billion a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected the company, parent to
global agencies like McCann Erickson, Draftfcb and Lowe +
Partners, to earn 39 cents per share on revenue of $2.07
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $10.91 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.