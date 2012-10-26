Oct 26 Interpublic Group of Cos, home to advertising agencies McCann Erickson and Draftfcb, reported a fall in revenue on lower spending by customers and some account losses in 2011.

Net income at Interpublic, the second-biggest U.S. advertising and marketing group, fell to was $68.7 million, or 16 cents per share, from $208.1 million, or 40 cents per share, including the benefit of the Facebook transaction in the third quarter of 2011.

Revenue fell 3.2 percent to $1.67 billion.