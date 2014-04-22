April 22 Advertising company Interpublic Group
of Cos reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue
and a smaller loss, helped by higher spending in the United
States.
Interpublic, whose agencies include McCann Erickson and
Draftfcb, said revenue rose to $1.64 billion in the first
quarter from $1.54 billion a year earlier.
U.S. revenue rose about 5 percent in the quarter ended March
31.
The net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $20.9
million, or 5 cents per share, from $56.3 million, or 14 cents
per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)