(Corrects paragraph 3 to clarify that IPG lost accounts with
Microsoft and SC Johnson last year, not in the reported quarter)
* Q2 EPS $0.22 vs est $0.20
* Q2 revenue $1.72 vs est $1.76 bln
* Shares down 7 percent
July 26 Interpublic Group of Cos, home
to advertising agencies McCann Erickson and Draftfcb, posted
lower-than-expected revenue as it lost some key accounts in the
United States and clients pulled back on ad spending across the
world.
Shares of the second-biggest U.S. advertising and marketing
group were down 12 percent at $9.67 in early trade on Thursday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company lost accounts with Microsoft Corp and
household products company SC Johnson last year. It also said
retail and healthcare clients pulled back on spending during the
quarter.
Microsoft shifted its North American media-buying business
from Interpublic Group to rival Publicis Groupe SA in
March last year.
Interpublic said revenue fell 11.5 percent in Continental
Europe in the second quarter, while U.S. revenue fell 3.7
percent.
"The global economic situation remains uncertain, which will
require vigilance as we move through the balance of the year,"
Chief Executive Michael Roth said in a statement.
Interpublic's results contrast those of larger rival Omnicom
Group Inc, which posted a higher quarterly profit
earlier this month, helped by a rise in revenue at its U.S.
business.
A deepening euro zone crisis, tepid U.S. job creation and
slowing growth in China have prompted a number of media and
technology companies to sound a note of caution for the rest of
the year.
Ad spending generally tracks economic growth, so convulsions
to the world markets tend to hit the shares of Interpublic and
larger rivals like WPP, Omnicom and Publicis
Groupe SA.
Net income available to stockholders fell to $99 million, or
22 cents per share in the second quarter, from $101.7 million,
or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.
Interpublic, which serves companies like Exxon Mobil Corp
, MasterCard Inc, Kraft Foods and Merck
, said revenue fell marginally to $1.72 billion.
Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 20 cents
per share on revenue of $1.76 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
