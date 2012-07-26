(Corrects paragraph 3 to clarify that IPG lost accounts with Microsoft and SC Johnson last year, not in the reported quarter)

* Q2 EPS $0.22 vs est $0.20

* Q2 revenue $1.72 vs est $1.76 bln

* Shares down 7 percent

July 26 Interpublic Group of Cos, home to advertising agencies McCann Erickson and Draftfcb, posted lower-than-expected revenue as it lost some key accounts in the United States and clients pulled back on ad spending across the world.

Shares of the second-biggest U.S. advertising and marketing group were down 12 percent at $9.67 in early trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company lost accounts with Microsoft Corp and household products company SC Johnson last year. It also said retail and healthcare clients pulled back on spending during the quarter.

Microsoft shifted its North American media-buying business from Interpublic Group to rival Publicis Groupe SA in March last year.

Interpublic said revenue fell 11.5 percent in Continental Europe in the second quarter, while U.S. revenue fell 3.7 percent.

"The global economic situation remains uncertain, which will require vigilance as we move through the balance of the year," Chief Executive Michael Roth said in a statement.

Interpublic's results contrast those of larger rival Omnicom Group Inc, which posted a higher quarterly profit earlier this month, helped by a rise in revenue at its U.S. business.

A deepening euro zone crisis, tepid U.S. job creation and slowing growth in China have prompted a number of media and technology companies to sound a note of caution for the rest of the year.

Ad spending generally tracks economic growth, so convulsions to the world markets tend to hit the shares of Interpublic and larger rivals like WPP, Omnicom and Publicis Groupe SA.

Net income available to stockholders fell to $99 million, or 22 cents per share in the second quarter, from $101.7 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Interpublic, which serves companies like Exxon Mobil Corp , MasterCard Inc, Kraft Foods and Merck , said revenue fell marginally to $1.72 billion.

Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $1.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Akshay Lodaya, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)