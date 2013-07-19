China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
July 19 Interpublic Group of Cos, home to advertising agencies McCann Erickson and Draftfcb, reported a 19 percent drop in profit due to higher costs and taxes, but revenue rose due to a buoyant N American advertising market.
Interpublic, the second-largest U.S. advertising company, said net income available to shareholders fell to $79.9 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter from $99 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 2.3 percent to $1.76 billion, helped by a 4.8 percent rise in domestic revenue.
Advertising spending in the United States gained momentum in the second quarter, helping larger rivals Omnicom Group and Publicis Groupe report strong sales growth.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)