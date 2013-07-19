* Says to focus on costs for rest of the year
* 2nd-qtr earnings per share $0.18 vs $0.22
* U.S. revenue up 4.8 pct, overall revenue up 2.4 pct
* Aiming for margin improvement of 50 basis points this year
July 19 Interpublic Group of Cos, home
to advertising agencies McCann Erickson and Draftfcb, said it
would focus on cutting costs after reporting a
lower-than-expected second-quarter profit due to steep declines
in ad spending in Europe.
While Europe remained weak, the No.2 U.S. advertising
company gained from a rebound in its home market, where revenue
rose at double the pace of its overall revenue growth.
The improving U.S. ad market helped larger rivals Omnicom
Group and Publicis Groupe report
better-than-expected earnings this week.
Interpublic said it added 200 employees in the quarter,
during which it won large accounts for e-commerce giant Amazon
and General Motors' Cadillac brand.
But the increased hiring hit profit -- operating expenses
rose 2.7 percent, led by a 2.9 percent rise in salaries and
related expenses.
"We have done extensive work to lower our expense base in
Europe and will continue to manage expenses to the revenue
reality we face," Chief Financial Officer Frank Mergenthaler
said at a post-earnings conference call.
Interpublic said it still aimed for a margin improvement of
50 basis points for the full year. The company's operating
margin fell to 10.0 percent in the latest quarter from 10.3
percent a year earlier.
Interpublic's net profit available to shareholders fell 19
percent to $79.9 million, or 18 cents per share, from $99
million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Provision for income taxes rose by $12 million to $62
million, as the company's effective tax rate rose to 41.9
percent from 32.3 percent.
Interpublic's revenue from the United States rose 4.8
percent, accounting for about 57 percent of total revenue.
Revenue rose 2.4 percent to $1.76 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 22 cents per
share on revenue of $1.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were down 2.6 percent at $15.38 in
early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.