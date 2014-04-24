PARIS, April 24 French advertising group
Publicis said it and its merger partner Omnicom
of the United States are confident they will win the
right to have tax residency in Britain as planned.
"The business combination agreement also provides that the
new company will take all actions necessary to establish and
maintain its residence, for taxation purposes, in the UK,"
Publicis said in a statement on Thursday following news that
completion of the deal may be delayed having not yet won certain
approvals.
"We are confident that this will be the case."
The company also gave an update on a number of other
regulatory situations, including China, where it said the
antitrust process was "ongoing, and we have no indication that
approval will not be obtained within a reasonable time period".
The legal domicile of the group is to be in the Netherlands.
The deal also requires approvals from French tax
authorities.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)