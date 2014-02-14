MILAN Feb 14 Italian hydraulic pump producer
Interpump said on Friday it made 9.1 million euros
($12.4 million) in net profit in the fourth quarter of 2013,
slightly lower than the same period in the previous year.
The company said fourth-quarter profit of 10.6 million euros
in the fourth quarter of 2012 had included non-recurring tax
benefits.
Interpump, whose high-pressure water pumps can cut through
steel, said fourth-quarter net sales rose 14.3 percent to 139
million euros.
($1 = 0.7317 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)