* In talks to sell a 2-3 pct stake to foreign investors
* Will seek a high premium to market value
* Sale to come ahead of overseas SPO in 2012-2013
* Sets offer price for OGK-1, OGK-3 minorities
By Anastasia Lyrchikova and John Bowker
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian state electricity
group InterRao is in talks to sell a 2-3 percent stake
in the firm to foreign investors, a move that could raise cash
for overseas expansion and boost the group's profile ahead of a
planned share placement .
InterRao board member and head of strategy Ilnar Mirsiyapov
said the group had already received interest from funds, banks
and energy companies for the stake, which would be sold at a
premium to the $330 million it is worth at current prices.
"Talks are now underway. There are a number of global market
participants who are interested in 2-3 percent of the capital of
InterRao," Mirsiyapov told reporters.
He added that the group would not sell for less than 0.0535
roubles, the price of a share placement last year, which is
sharply higher than Friday's market price of 0.0336 roubles.
A successful sale would add to a warchest topped up earlier
on Friday by the completion of the sale of a minority stake in
Italian-controlled power group Enel OGK-5 to a private
equity consortium for up to $750 million.
The $11 billion group, set up last May as a holding company
for the Russian government's myriad power assets, has said it is
in talks to buy unwanted assets from indebted German utility
giant RWE and is also considering other markets.
The presence of foreign investors may also boost the group's
profile ahead of a planned secondary share offering on an
overseas exchange by 2013. InterRao has not said where it wants
to issue the shares, but secured a technical listing in London
last November.
But one analyst said the stake offered may not be sizeable
enough to make a material difference to the process.
"Arrival of a new financial investor with a minority (2-3
percent) stake would not make a huge difference to the profile
of the company, even if the investor itself has a strong
profile," ING analyst Igor Goncharov told Reuters.
ELIMINATE DISCOUNT
Mirsiyapov's comments came as InterRAO offered to buy out
minority shareholders in its biggest power generators OGK-1
and OGK-3, sending shares higher in both
companies as investors reacted positively to the terms.
InterRao, which was handed 75 percent of OGK-1 and nearly 82
percent of OGK-3 in the share swap deal that transformed the
firm into a state powerhouse last year, offered 24 InterRao
shares for one OGK-1 share and 40 InterRao shares for one share
in OGK-3 - formerly owned by Norilsk Nickel.
For those shareholders who do not want to convert, InterRao
offered 0.6816 roubles ($0.02) per one OGK-1 share and 1.136
roubles for OGK-3 stock.
Shares in OGK-1 rose 4.34 percent to 0.7499 roubles by 1155
GMT, while OGK-3 stock gained 1.43 percent to 1.238 roubles -
both above the offer price. Shares in both companies have risen
sharply since news of the swap was first reported by Reuters
earlier this month.
Analysts and investors have said InterRao hopes absorbing
the two companies will improve its market valuation, which now
sits at a discount to the sum of its parts. The group received
the stakes from the government and Norilsk in exchange for its
own shares last year, meaning the state or state-owned groups
own nearly 60 percent of the stock.
"The purpose of this whole thing is to transfer value from
subsidiaries to InterRao. Transferring assets under InterRao
would also allow for elimination of a holding discount at which
the company now trades to the sum of the parts," said Sergey
Ezimov, portfolio manager of Wermuth Asset Management's Go East
For Value utilities fund.
The OGKs are expected to benefit from post-election reform
of Russia's electricity sector, with an anticipated hike in
tariffs and higher demand as the economy grows.
($1 = 29.3800 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and John Bowker; Editing by
Maria Kiselyova and Hans-Juergen Peters)