MOSCOW, March 1 Russian state-controlled
power group InterRao is close to agreeing to sell its
minority stake in Italian-controlled power generator OGK-5
to a private-equity investor group, sources close to
the deal said on Thursday.
The sale, valued at around $750 million, would rid InterRao
of an unwanted 26.4 percent stake in OGK-5 it received from the
Russian state as part of a capital increase it undertook last
year.
The deal would comprise an up-front payment of $625 million,
with the remainder tied to agreed performance criteria, two
sources said. An announcement had been expected on Thursday
evening but talks were continuing.
If confirmed, the deal would value the stake at an 8 percent
premium to its market value of $692 million.
The buyer group includes Xenon Capital Partners, a
Moscow-based energy investment boutique, the Macquarie
Renaissance Infrastructure Fund, which also has a Russia focus,
and the state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine and Anastassia Lyrchikova,
Editing by John Bowker)