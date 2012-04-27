MOSCOW, April 27 Russian state electricity group InterRao more than doubled its 2011 net profit to 41.5 billion roubles ($1.42 billion), up from 18.6 billion roubles seen in the previous year.

The company added that its revenues stood at 536.2 billion roubles, up from 464.4 billion roubles in 2010.

InterRao wants 25 percent of its assets to be held outside Russia by 2015, a strategy that has dismayed investors who believe the real value lies in the development of its domestic market.