MOSCOW Feb 7 Russian power firm InterRAO and oil-to-telecoms group Sistema plan to split regional utility Bashkirenergo, allowing InterRAO to take control of the power generation assets, industry and banking sources said.

InterRAO, which holds 51.2 percent of Bashkirenergo , will obtain a majority stake in the utility's 4.2 gigawatts of power-generating assets.

Sistema, which owns 26.6 percent of Bashkirenergo, will obtain all of the power distribution grid, the sources said.

A source close to InterRAO said the company had already filed a request with Russia's FAS anti-monopoly service to obtain a majority stake in the power-generation assets.

The company confirmed it had filed a request with regulators, but declined to provide further details.

A Sistema spokesman said his company was working with InterRAO but that no concrete deal had been struck.

Bashkirenergo, the main energy provider in the Russian region of Bashkortostan, provides around 2.6 percent of Russia's electricity.