(Adds Inter RAO Lietuva comment)
MOSCOW Oct 2 Inter RAO Lietuva, a Baltic
electricity trader 51 percent owned by Russia's Inter RAO
, plans to hold an initial public offering in Warsaw at
the end of 2012 or the beginning of 2013, an Inter RAO official
said.
Ilnar Mirsiyapov, a board member of Inter RAO, said
Lithuanian investment company Scaent Baltic, which owns the
remaining 49 percent stake, will sell between 15 and 25 percent
on the Warsaw bourse.
Mirsiyapov added the company did not plan to sell any new
shares in the deal, expected late in 2012 or in the first
quarter of 2013. Inter RAO does not plan to sell down its stake,
he said.
Inter RAO Lietuva said in emailed comments to Reuters it did
not rule out an IPO but declined to elaborate.
"We are contemplating various strategies of our development
and we do not exclude the possibility of being listed on the
Warsaw Stock Exchange as one of such strategies," spokesman
Jacek Jan Komar said in the email.
Scaent Baltic was not available for comment.
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, Maria Kiselyova and Nerijus
Adomaitis; Editing by David Holmes and Jason Bush)