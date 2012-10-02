(Adds Inter RAO Lietuva comment)

MOSCOW Oct 2 Inter RAO Lietuva, a Baltic electricity trader 51 percent owned by Russia's Inter RAO , plans to hold an initial public offering in Warsaw at the end of 2012 or the beginning of 2013, an Inter RAO official said.

Ilnar Mirsiyapov, a board member of Inter RAO, said Lithuanian investment company Scaent Baltic, which owns the remaining 49 percent stake, will sell between 15 and 25 percent on the Warsaw bourse.

Mirsiyapov added the company did not plan to sell any new shares in the deal, expected late in 2012 or in the first quarter of 2013. Inter RAO does not plan to sell down its stake, he said.

Inter RAO Lietuva said in emailed comments to Reuters it did not rule out an IPO but declined to elaborate.

"We are contemplating various strategies of our development and we do not exclude the possibility of being listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange as one of such strategies," spokesman Jacek Jan Komar said in the email.

Scaent Baltic was not available for comment. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, Maria Kiselyova and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Holmes and Jason Bush)