UPDATE 1-TCI calls on Safran to drop Zodiac deal and fix engines
* Founder Chris Hohn wants deal scrapped 'immediately' (Adds detail from letter, background, bullet points)
Jan 7 Interserve Plc
* Trading update
* Has continued to perform in-line with expectations
* Reiterate our previous guidance for full-year 2014 overall trading Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Founder Chris Hohn wants deal scrapped 'immediately' (Adds detail from letter, background, bullet points)
BANGKOK, May 12 Facebook Thailand could face legal action next week after Thai authorities warned Facebook Inc to take down content deemed threatening to national security or violating strict lese majeste laws, the telecoms regulator said on Friday.