Nov 14 Support services and construction company Interserve Plc said Chief Executive Adrian Ringrose would step down in 2017.

Interserve said Ringrose, its CEO of about 13 years, would continue in his current role until his successor was appointed.

Separately, the company reiterated its forecast for the full-year, adding that its performance for the first 10 months of the year were in-line with expectations. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)