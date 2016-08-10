Aug 10 Interserve Plc, a British support
services and construction company, said it would exit its
energy-from-waste business, after it took a 70 million pound
($91 million) charge in the first half from cost overruns and
delays in a contract in Glasgow.
The company, whose activities range from providing care
services for people in their own homes to building repairs at
Britain's historic Sandhurst military academy, said the business
has six contracts with total whole-life revenue of 430 million
pounds ($561 million).
Interserve said it expects to complete these contracts
during 2017 and the impact of these contracts would be contained
within the previously announced charge.
($1 = 0.7660 pounds)
