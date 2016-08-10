Aug 10 Interserve Plc, a British support services and construction company, said it would exit its energy-from-waste business, after it took a 70 million pound ($91 million) charge in the first half from cost overruns and delays in a contract in Glasgow.

The company, whose activities range from providing care services for people in their own homes to building repairs at Britain's historic Sandhurst military academy, said the business has six contracts with total whole-life revenue of 430 million pounds ($561 million).

Interserve said it expects to complete these contracts during 2017 and the impact of these contracts would be contained within the previously announced charge.

($1 = 0.7660 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)