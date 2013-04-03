April 3 Britain's Interserve Plc said it
had signed a deal with Scottish landowner Tiger Developments to
build a mixed-use shopping mall in Edinburgh at an estimated
cost of 160.5 million pounds ($242.8 million).
Interserve, whose services range from cleaning Sainsbury's
supermarkets to building shopping malls in the Middle East, said
tenants of the shopping mall, next to Haymarket train station,
would include Tesco Plc, serviced apartments provider
Staycity and well-known food chains Prezzo and Pret a Manger.
The project has the potential to create 3,500 jobs, the
company said.
Interserve shares, which have gained about 84 percent over
the past year, were down 2 percent at 500.96 pence at 0715 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange.