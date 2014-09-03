By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Sept 3
LONDON, Sept 3 Support services and construction
firm Interserve has a list of work prospects to support
future growth but does not rule out opening its cheque book to
add to recent acquisitions, its chief executive told Reuters.
The British firm, whose work ranges from building airports
and schools to cleaning London's underground and placing people
in jobs, has spent around 400 million pounds ($659 million) on
buying businesses in the past three years, boosting earnings.
The latest was a 250 million pound deal for Rentokil's
Initial arm in February, which has materially opened up the UK
private sector market for the firm's facilities management unit.
"I would say we've got firepower for investment," Interserve
CEO Adrian Ringrose said in an interview.
"I'm not signalling that we will, I think we've got a number
of organic growth opportunities, but I think we are a business
that has shown its propensity and its capability to grow
inorganically as well. If it feels right strategically ... you
should expect to see us make the odd acquisition."
Analysts at Berenberg have said the company still has up to
150 million pounds to spend on deals that would broaden its
product offering.
"Within our current arrangements we have that sort of level
of capacity but for the right thing to support growth we can go
and get more," Ringrose said.
The firm has signalled that margins across its support
services, construction and equipment hire divisions are unlikely
to grow for the foreseeable future, placing more emphasis on
contract wins and any further acquisitions to deliver growth.
Bolstered by Initial, Ringrose said he was upbeat about the
firm's prospects to grow its share of private sector work such
as cleaning and catering, while increasing services with
existing customers and expanding in higher profile welfare,
healthcare and justice sectors all offered big potential.
Interserve wants to grow in care in the home services and is
also one of a host of firms including Capita, Sodexo
and MTC Amey bidding to win a portion of contracts
worth 450 million pounds a year to run UK probation services.
The probation contracts, which will be subject to a 25
percent market share cap for each bidder, are expected to be
awarded in October with work due to start in early 2015.
In August Interserve posted a 36 percent rise in first half
pretax profit and said it had a future workload of up to 7.5
billion pounds, compared with 6.4 billion at the end of 2013.
Shares in the firm, which operates in more than 40 countries
but makes over 90 percent of its revenue in the UK, were trading
at 662.5 pence at 1351 GMT on Wednesday, up 16 percent on a year
ago, valuing the firm at almost 1 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6074 British Pounds)
(Editing by David Evans)