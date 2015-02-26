LONDON Feb 26 British support services group
Interserve plc posted a 31 percent rise in headline
pretax profit to 106.2 million pounds for 2014, and said it had
a record future workload of 8.1 billion pounds.
The company, which provides employment assistance schemes
for the government, cleaning services for London Underground and
facilities management for the BBC, said it had delivered organic
revenue growth of 10 percent.
Total revenue rose by a third to 2.9 billion pounds, helped
by the acquisitions of Initial Facilities and the
Employment & Skills Group.
Exceptional costs and amortization, mainly associated with
the Initial acquisition resulted in a 9 percent fall in pretax
profit to 61.9 million pounds, it said.
Interserve said in a separate statement that its chairman
Norman Blackwell planned to step down before its 2016 annual
meeting and it would start a search for his replacement in the
coming months.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)