Aug 15 Interserve Plc said first-half
profit rose about 8 percent on strong growth in its support
services business and the British support services and building
company reiterated its full-year outlook.
The company, whose services range from cleaning Sainsbury
supermarkets to building shopping malls in the Middle East, said
medium-term outlook for its businesses remained positive and
that it won projects worth 1.4 billion pounds ($2.20 billion) as
of June 30.
Profit before tax rose to 32.6 million pounds for
January-June, up from 30.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue grew about 3 percent to 1.21 billion pounds.
Interserve's support services business, which includes
building maintenance and security, grew 11.5 percent to 572.1
million pounds in the UK.
Interserve, which started in 1884 as The London and Tilbury
Lighterage Company, raised its interim dividend to 6.4 pence per
share from 6 pence last year.
Shares in the company closed at 324 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Tuesday.