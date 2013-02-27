Feb 27 British support services and construction
company Interserve Plc reported a 7.7 percent rise in
profit, helped by a strong performance at its core support
services division.
The company said it expected more growth in 2013, to
progress well, driven by improving margins in the petrochemical
sector and plans to expand support services businesses,
especially in the Middle East.
Interserve, whose services range from cleaning Sainsbury's
supermarkets to operating prisons in Britain and building
shopping malls in the Middle East, said headline profit before
tax rose to 78.4 million pounds ($118.6 million) in the year
ended Dec. 31 from 72.8 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue grew 6 percent to 1.9 billion pounds.
Revenue from its support services business, which includes
building maintenance, security and business process outsourcing,
rose 11 percent to 1.1 billion pounds.
The FTSE-250 company's order book, which includes contracts
that are both secured and in negotiations, stood at 6.3 billion
pounds as of Dec. 31, up from 5.6 billion pounds a year earlier.
Interserve's shares, which have risen 57 percent over the
past year, closed at 479 pence on the London Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.