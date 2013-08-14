Aug 14 British support services and building company Interserve Plc's first-half profit rose 7.6 percent due to a strong growth in its UK support services business and the company reiterated its full-year outlook.

The company, whose services range from cleaning Sainsbury supermarkets to building shopping malls in the Middle East, said headline profit before tax rose to 36.8 million pounds ($56.90 million) for the six months ended June 30 from 34.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.5 percent to 1.07 billion pounds.

The company said that it had 1.5 billion pounds worth of new contracts.

Interserve maintained its outlook for the year but said it expected challenging market conditions for its international construction division in the near term.