Oct 10 British support services and construction
firm Interserve Plc said it had decided to retain
equipment services unit RMDK as a core part of its business,
following the conclusion of a strategic review that started in
February.
Interserve said the international business RMDK provided an
"important element" of diversification for the group, which
otherwise had a predominantly UK-based earnings profile and has
been facing near-term uncertainty in some end markets.
Interserve said it would incur non-recurring charges of
about 17 million pounds ($21 million) to carry out strategic
changes at RMDK, which would include restructuring operations in
a number of smaller, less attractive markets.
RMDK accounted for 32 percent of Interserve's operating
profit in 2015.
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
