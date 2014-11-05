Nov 5 Intershop Communications AG :

* Publishes figures for the first nine months of 2014

* 9-month net revenues of 34.9 million euros, down 10 pct on previous year

* Says guidance confirmed

* Says licensing revenues in 9-month increased by 42 pct to 3.7 million euros

* Sticks to forecast revised in August, projects single-digit to low double percentage decline in revenues as well as negative EBIT in medium single digit million euro range for FY

* Says nine-month EBITDA came in at -1.7 million euros, EBIT amounted to -4.8 million euros

* 9-month net result stood at -5.1 million euros (previous year: -3.3 million euros)