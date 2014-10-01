REFILE-BRIEF-KKR, Innovation Network Corp plan bid for Toshiba's memory unit - Nikkei
* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei
Oct 1 Intershop Communications AG
* Says has sold online marketing subsidiary SoQuero GmbH to blueSummit Media GmbH with effect from Sept. 30
* Says parties agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 A group of iHeartMedia Inc lenders has signed a cooperation agreement to oppose the debt overhaul of the largest owner of U.S. radio stations, presenting a threat to the company's bid to avoid bankruptcy, people familiar with the matter said.