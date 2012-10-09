Oct 9 Chipmaker Intersil Corp estimated
third-quarter revenue below analyst estimates on weakness in its
personal computing business.
The company estimated revenue of about $151 million, below
its forecast of $156 million to $163 million.
Analysts on average were expecting $159.6 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Intersil, which makes power management chips used in flat
panel displays and DVD players, expects revenue from personal
computing to fall to 21 percent of total revenue, from 25
percent a year earlier.
The company, which competes with Fairchild Semiconductor
, Altera and Texas Instruments, will
report third-quarter results on Oct. 24.
Intersil shares were down 2 percent in premarket trading on
Tuesday. They closed at $7.31 on the Nasdaq on Monday.