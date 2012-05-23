* To cut 11 percent of workforce

* Sees $9 mln charge in Q2

* Expects to save $40 mln/year on costs

May 23 Chipmaker Intersil Corp will reduce its workforce by 11 percent to cut costs and revamp its product portfolio.

The company expects to incur charges of about $9 million in the second quarter due to the restructuring, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Intersil employed 1,643 workers as of Dec. 31, 2011.

The company said the restructuring plan includes trimming operating costs by about $40 million annually.

Intersil's revenue has declined for the last four quarters. Costs, however, have not fallen, hitting its operating margins.

The company posted a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter, as operating margins shrank to a negative 1.4 percent from 10.5 percent the year ago.

The company earlier this month had expressed its intention to limit its focus to a few top markets and segments during presentations to analysts and investors.

Shares of the company closed at $10.52 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.