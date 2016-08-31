Aug 31 Intersil Corp may announce a
sale to Renesas Electronics Corp as early as next
week, choosing the Japanese semiconductor company over U.S.
suitor Maxim Integrated Products Inc, people familiar
with the matter said.
Intersil's talks with Maxim illustrate the competitive
nature of the sale process for the Milpitas, California-based
company, whose chips are used in industrial, mobile and
infrastructure applications. Intersil also has a growing
automotive and aerospace semiconductor business.
In opting to go with Renesas as an acquirer, Intersil has
had to weigh the attractiveness of its roughly $3 billion offer
versus the risk of a protracted review by the Committee on
Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which
scrutinizes deals for potential national security issues, the
people said.
This is because some of Intersil's chips have military
applications and are on the munitions list of the International
Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) of the U.S. government. While
the United States considers Japan a friendly nation, a CFIUS
review with Renesas as an acquirer could present more
complications than a sale to San Jose, California-based Maxim,
the people said.
An agreement between Intersil and Renesas is not certain,
and Maxim could still seek to disrupt the deal with a new offer,
the people said.
The sources, who spoke this week, asked not to be identified
because the discussions are private. Representatives for
Intersil, Maxim and Renesas declined to comment.
Consolidation has been rife in the fragmented market for
analog chips, which process signals such as sound, light and
temperature before converting them into digital signals. The
chips are central to smartphones and devices connected to the
internet.
However, slowing growth in computers and smartphones - the
traditional mainstays of the industry - has fueled a wave of
mergers, with chipmakers turning to areas such as auto
electronics for sales growth.
Last month, Analog Devices Inc agreed to buy Linear
Technology Corp for about $14.8 billion.
At the end of last year, Tokyo-based Renesas was the world's
third-largest chipmaker by market share, with 9.1 percent, data
from technology research firm Gartner showed.
The Japanese company lost its second-place spot after Dutch
rival NXP Semiconductors NV bought U.S. chipmaker
Freescale Semiconductor Ltd in a $12 billion deal last year.
Maxim, a U.S. chipmaker with a market capitalization of
$11.6 billion has been on the hunt for a deal for some time,
according to the sources.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York and Makiko Yamazaki in
Tokyo; Editing by Matthew Lewis)