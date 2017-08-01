FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 6:41 AM / in a day

British testing Intertek's first-half profit rises

Aug 1 (Reuters) - British testing company Intertek Group reported on Tuesday a 21.9 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by a strong performance in its products-related business and a fall in the pound.

Intertek, which tests anything from oil to children's toys to check they comply with regulatory standards, said adjusted pretax profit rose to 210.3 million pounds ($277.7 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 172.5 million pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.7573 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Justin George Varghese, editing by Louise Heavens)

