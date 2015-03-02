(Adds CEO comments, detail, background, shares)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, March 2 British product-testing firm
Intertek Group said demand from the textile, electrical
and building industries should offset a drop in business from
some oil and gas customers this year, sending its shares to a
three-month high.
The company, which tests products from barrels of oil to
children's toys to check they comply with regulations, said on
Monday it expected a small improvement in underlying revenue
growth this year after a 2.3 percent increase in 2014.
"We think that the organic growth rate will gradually
improve over the year, and that means that our organic growth
rate should be a bit higher than last year overall," said Chief
Executive Wolfhart Hauser, who will retire in May after 10 years
in the role.
Revenues totalled 2.1 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) in 2014.
Intertek shares were up 3.4 percent to 26.18 pounds at 0916
GMT, the biggest rise on the UK's FTSE 100 index.
But Hauser warned of challenging conditions in the company's
oil and gas capital spending business, which represents around
13 percent of group revenues. Energy companies have been
slashing investment budgets following a plunge in oil prices.
Intertek, which employs more than 36,000 people around the
world, raised its full-year dividend by 6.7 percent to 49.1
pence per share.
Hauser, who will be succeeded by Inchcape CEO André Lacroix,
said the company planned to invest in its transportation,
textiles, telecoms and food and agriculture divisions, which all
showed strong demand last year.
"Those businesses will continue to grow strongly, and we
will also continue to make the necessary organic investments,
maybe also acquisitions in those areas," he said.
($1 = 0.6495 pounds)
