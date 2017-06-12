CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs as retail sales gain boosts rate hike chances

(Adds strategist quotes and updates prices) * Canadian dollar at $1.3235, or 75.56 U.S. cents * Chances of a rate hike in July rise to 34 percent * Bond prices lower across much of flatter yield curve * Canada-U.S. 2-year yield spread hits narrowest in about 4 months By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 22 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Thursday against its U.S. counterpart as solid domestic retail sales boosted expectations for an interest rate hike in July f