LONDON Feb 20 Private equity firm Waterland is seeking to sell its Dutch trust and corporate management business Intertrust Group less than three years after acquiring the business from Fortis Bank Nederland, banking sources said on Monday.

Waterland, which bought the business in September 2009, is expected to make a profit on the sale after Intertrust's earnings grew to around 45 to 50 million euros ($65 million), the sources said.

Waterland, which was not immediately available to comment, is in the process of appointing sell-side advisors, the sources added.

Founded in 1952, Intertrust has over 1,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Its core business is to set up and manage holding companies, Waterland said on its website.

The 2009 buyout was backed with a roughly 140 million euro acquisition loan, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. ($1 = 0.7597 euros) (Reporting by Isabell Witt; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)