* Insufficient surplus gas supply for liquid trading market
* Asia LNG prices unlikely to delink from oil soon
* Singapore gas trading efforts may fall short
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, April 4 Spot trading of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) in Asia is unlikely to grow beyond current
levels as major buyers pay more to secure long-term supplies and
developers need to lock in revenue to attract financing for
multi-billion dollar projects, said industry body the
International Gas Union (IGU).
The lack of spot cargoes will prevent the market from
developing in Asia, and keep prices high in the region compared
with Europe or the United States, IGU President Abdul Rahim
Hashim said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.
"The structure of the market is such that most of the trade
will still be in long-term contracts. I don't see that changing
for decades," he said.
LNG projects such as Chevron Corp's $37 billion
Gorgon development in Australia require massive investment that
would not get off the ground without long-term supply contracts
in place, he said.
And for major buyers such as Japan, which imports 100
percent of its energy needs, security trumps cost.
Spot or short-term trades make up about 20 percent of total
LNG transactions, up from 10 percent a few years ago, according
to industry estimates.
Without sufficient liquidity to determine an independent
market price, gas prices in Asia are linked to oil, making them
more expensive than in other regions.
"Without liquidity, it is going to take a while before gas
is de-linked from oil prices because people won't know what the
real market price is," said Hashim.
Spot LNG prices LNG-AS are trading at about $16 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu) in Asia, compared with
about $12 per mmBtu in Europe. Benchmark U.S. Henry Hub prices
are hovering around $2 per mmBTU NG-W-HH.
Singapore is looking to develop a gas trading hub by
building a regasification terminal and attracting banks and
energy companies to set up trading desks, but these efforts will
fall short without sufficient excess cargoes to create a liquid
market, said Hashim.
"You need more suppliers and buyers, the infrastructure to
support, and paper markets for hedging. Most importantly, you
also need to have the physical cargoes to back up the trade," he
said.
Singapore's import terminal, which will have an initial
capacity of 6 million tonnes per year (tpy), will probably be
utilised mostly for domestic power needs, leaving little room
for short-term deals, he said.
The 110-member IGU, an industry advocate for natural gas
use, represents more than 95 percent of the gas market and is
organising the World Gas Conference in Kuala Lumpur in
early-June.
(Additional reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Chris
Lewis)