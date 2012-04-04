* Insufficient surplus gas supply for liquid trading market

* Asia LNG prices unlikely to delink from oil soon

* Singapore gas trading efforts may fall short

By Francis Kan

SINGAPORE, April 4 Spot trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia is unlikely to grow beyond current levels as major buyers pay more to secure long-term supplies and developers need to lock in revenue to attract financing for multi-billion dollar projects, said industry body the International Gas Union (IGU).

The lack of spot cargoes will prevent the market from developing in Asia, and keep prices high in the region compared with Europe or the United States, IGU President Abdul Rahim Hashim said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

"The structure of the market is such that most of the trade will still be in long-term contracts. I don't see that changing for decades," he said.

LNG projects such as Chevron Corp's $37 billion Gorgon development in Australia require massive investment that would not get off the ground without long-term supply contracts in place, he said.

And for major buyers such as Japan, which imports 100 percent of its energy needs, security trumps cost.

Spot or short-term trades make up about 20 percent of total LNG transactions, up from 10 percent a few years ago, according to industry estimates.

Without sufficient liquidity to determine an independent market price, gas prices in Asia are linked to oil, making them more expensive than in other regions.

"Without liquidity, it is going to take a while before gas is de-linked from oil prices because people won't know what the real market price is," said Hashim.

Spot LNG prices LNG-AS are trading at about $16 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in Asia, compared with about $12 per mmBtu in Europe. Benchmark U.S. Henry Hub prices are hovering around $2 per mmBTU NG-W-HH.

Singapore is looking to develop a gas trading hub by building a regasification terminal and attracting banks and energy companies to set up trading desks, but these efforts will fall short without sufficient excess cargoes to create a liquid market, said Hashim.

"You need more suppliers and buyers, the infrastructure to support, and paper markets for hedging. Most importantly, you also need to have the physical cargoes to back up the trade," he said.

Singapore's import terminal, which will have an initial capacity of 6 million tonnes per year (tpy), will probably be utilised mostly for domestic power needs, leaving little room for short-term deals, he said.

The 110-member IGU, an industry advocate for natural gas use, represents more than 95 percent of the gas market and is organising the World Gas Conference in Kuala Lumpur in early-June. (Additional reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Chris Lewis)