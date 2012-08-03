MILAN Aug 3 Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, said on Friday it did not expect a substantial rise in risky loans in the second half of the year.

Earlier Intesa said bad loans had risen 25 percent in the first quarter of 2012 but the pace of growth had slowed to 13 percent in the second quarter.

"Therefore, we could see an increase in the second half but not a significant one," Intesa's Chief Financial Officer Carlo Messina told analysts on a conference call. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)