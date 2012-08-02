MILAN Aug 2 Banca IMI, the investment banking arm of Italy's biggest lender Intesa Sanpaolo, said on Thursday it posted a first-half net profit of 401 million euros, up 37.5 percent from a year earlier, thanks to trading gains in the capital markets division.

Net profit in the second quarter alone stood at 165.7 million euros, compared with 235 million euros in the first three months of the year when the bank had benefitted from very strong gains in the trading of government bonds.

In the first quarter, Banca IMI accounted for about a quarter of Intesa's net profit. Intesa releases its results on Friday. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)