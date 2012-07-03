MILAN, July 3 Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday demand for its new unsecured 2015 bond, the first issued from a bank in the euro zone periphery since funding markets for Italian and Spanish lenders shut at end-March, topped 2 billion euros ($2.52 billion).

That was twice the amount targeted, and Intesa said 70 percent of the orders came from foreign institutional investors.

Italy's biggest retail bank priced the bond at 410 basis points over mid-swaps, a higher level than the 355 basis points it paid to issue a five-year bond back in February. The coupon was set at 4.875 percent. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)