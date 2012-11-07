MILAN Nov 7 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Wednesday it had accepted bonds worth 2.17 billion euros in a debt swap offer and will issue a new senior bond on Nov. 9.

Intesa said it had received offers for a total of 2.18 billion euros in existing bonds.

It said the new bond will be a senior bond maturing on Nov. 9, 2017. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)